Swiss VAT return e-filing 2020

  Aug 14, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Switzerland is to withdraw the option to submit paper VAT returns in 2020.

Less than 50% of Swiss VAT-registered business use the current electronic AFC SuisseTax platform to file their returns. This will be made compulsory at some point in 2020 – yet to be clarified.  The SuisseTax VAT return will be replaced with a simpler portal,  Décompte TVA Easy. Tax payers will be able to complete their return online, and produce a draft filing for review.

Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
