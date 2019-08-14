Swiss VAT return e-filing 2020
- Aug 14, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Switzerland is to withdraw the option to submit paper VAT returns in 2020.
Less than 50% of Swiss VAT-registered business use the current electronic AFC SuisseTax platform to file their returns. This will be made compulsory at some point in 2020 – yet to be clarified. The SuisseTax VAT return will be replaced with a simpler portal, Décompte TVA Easy. Tax payers will be able to complete their return online, and produce a draft filing for review.
