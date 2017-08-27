UAE VAT law 2018

The United Arab Emirates has published its Value Added Tax decree law today, paving the way for the introduction of the indirect tax on 1 January. The standard VAT rate will be 5%, with a nil rate for certain goods.

The detailed Executive Regulation, providing guidance on VAT compliance processes, will be provided at a later date.

They will join Saudi Arabia, which has already published its draft VAT law and regulations. It is expected that the four of the other six Gulf Co-Operation Council states will launch VAT in the next twelve months.