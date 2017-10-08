UAE VAT registration deadlines
- Oct 8, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The United Arab Emirates is scheduled to introduce 5% VAT from 1 January 2018. The VAT registration portal is now open for businesses providing taxable supplies above the VAT registration threshold. The annual registration threshold is AED 375,000 (approximately €86,000).
The requirement to register has been staggered over the forthcoming weeks, as follows:
- 31 Oct research and development businesses
- 31 Oct businesses with taxable supplies in excess of AED 150m (approximately €34.5m)
- 30 Nov businesses with taxable supplies in excess of AED 10m (approximately €2.3m)
- 4 Dec all other businesses
Latest news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara