VATLive > Blog > VAT > UAE VAT registration deadlines - Avalara

UAE VAT registration deadlines

  • Oct 8, 2017 | Richard Asquith
UAE VAT registration deadlines

The United Arab Emirates is scheduled to introduce 5% VAT from 1 January 2018.  The VAT registration portal is now open for businesses providing taxable supplies above the VAT registration threshold.  The annual  registration threshold is AED 375,000 (approximately €86,000).

The requirement to register has been staggered over the forthcoming weeks, as follows:

  • 31 Oct research and development businesses
  • 31 Oct businesses with taxable supplies in excess of AED 150m (approximately €34.5m)
  • 30 Nov businesses with taxable supplies in excess of AED 10m (approximately €2.3m)
  • 4 Dec all other businesses

Click for free VAT info

Latest news
UAE VAT invoice update
September 12, 2018

The United Arab Emirates’ Federal Tax Authority has published VAT invoice guidance. This covers: VAT invoices must be provided to customers for all taxable supplies;...
Read more
UAE conference and event VAT refunds
May 17, 2018

The United Arab Emirates cabinet has approved a change in the law to provide refunds of VAT charged to non-residents businesses by local event organizers....
Read more
UAE pre-VAT contracts
March 13, 2018

The United Arab Emirates’ Federal Tax Authority has issued guidance on 3 March on the VAT liabilities for parties in contracts spanning the 1 January...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara