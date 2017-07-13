UK 'Making Tax Digital' proceeds for VAT 2019

The UK government has delayed its ‘ Making Tax Digital ’ programme for personal and corporate income tax until at least 2020 – potentially longer. However, it remains committed to implement the new automated reporting requirements for VAT from 1 April 2019.

Making Tax Digital is an ambitious project which will require most businesses to store all transactions digitally, and submit automated quarterly Corporation and Income Tax filings direct from their accounting software or ERPs. It is part of the government’s ambitions to move to live tax reporting and assessments. When initially proposed two years ago, it was heralded by the then Chancellor, George Osborne, as the start of the ‘death of the tax return’.

The project was to go live in January 2019 for some direct taxes, but the Treasury has this week yielded to pressure from the business lobby and software vendors to requests for more planning and consultation.