UAE draft VAT Executive Regulations

The United Arab Emirates has today issued draft Value Added Tax Executive Regulations for the introduction of the 5% indirect tax on 1 January 2018. The UAE published its VAT law, based on the VAT principles agreed in the Unified GCC Agreement for VAT published, in the Official Gazette on 21 April 2017.

The Regulations add details to key areas such as: registration obligations; zero and nil rating for certain supplies; liability to VAT of financial services; VAT return obligations; and VAT treatment of supplies between Gulf States.