VATLive > Blog > Americas News > US Arkansas remote sellers sales tax Jan 2020

US Arkansas remote sellers sales tax Jan 2020

  • May 4, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Arkansas is to require out-of-state sellers to collect and charge sales tax on transactions with local consumers. This includes foreign e-retailers.

The new legislation also imposes marketplace collection obligations on online platforms which facilitate remote sellers’ sales. The law covers both tangible property (goods) and digital services.

The new rules come into place on 1 January 2020. The following thresholds must be crossed before the tax obligation starts:

  • Sales above $100,000 per annum; or
  • 200 sales transactions in the state.

The imposition of taxing obligations on non-resident sellers follows the 2018 South Dakota vs Wayfair ruling in the Supreme Court. This replaced the physical nexus test with a mere economic nexus hurdle.

For more content like this visit: 
Selling into the USA knowledge hub

Latest American news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/united-states,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/north-america/united-states

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/united-states,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/north-america/united-states

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/united-states,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/north-america/united-states

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/united-states,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/north-america/united-states

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe