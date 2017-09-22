VATLive > Blog > VAT > Venezuela reduces VAT on credit cards to cut fraud - Avalara

Venezuela reduces VAT on credit cards to cut fraud

  • Sep 22, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Venezuela reduces VAT on credit cards to cut fraud

Venezuela has announced VAT rate cuts to its standard VAT rate of 12% when businesses or consumers use their bank debit or credit cards for settlement.  The aim it to discourage cash, undeclared sales being made which do not declare VAT.

The VAT rate is reduced to 9% on spend for goods or services below VEF 2m.  The rate drops further, to 7% for spend above VEF 2m.

The effective date is 19 September 2017

Click for free VAT info

Latest news
Venezuela raises VAT to 16%
August 22, 2018

Venezuela has introduced an emergency 4% VAT rise to 16% from 1 September 2018. The hike will be temporary until 31 December 2019. The country...
Read more
Venezuela reduces VAT on credit cards to cut fraud
September 23, 2017

Venezuela has announced VAT rate cuts to its standard VAT rate of 12% when businesses or consumers use their bank debit or credit cards for...
Read more
Venezuela offers discounted VAT on card payments
December 25, 2016

Venezuela is to offer a 2% VAT rate discount to consumers purchasing goods or services by electronic payments, including credit cards and wire transfers. The...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara