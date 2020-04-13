Vietnam delays mandatory e-invoicing

Vietnam has issued a draft decree to delay the mandatory requirement for businesses to produce electronic invoices. The implementation date is being moved from 1 November 2020 to 1 July 2022.

The delay recognises the difficulties businesses are experiencing during the COVID-19 crisis. However, there was still many issues outstanding, including reporting cross-border transactions or how different government agencies would accept e-invoices. Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.