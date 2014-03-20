Vietnam VAT changes

A number of changes to the Vietnamese VAT compliance regime have been introduced from the start of 2014. The principle changes are included below:

Input VAT on imports into Vietnam for the purposes of seeking a deduction will now include VAT paid on importation.

Evidence for the deductions of input which is based on transfers between bank accounts are only valid when both bank accounts are fully registered with tax office

Sales to local customers of goods which are exported are now VAT exempt

The following taxable supplies are now exempt from VAT: the disposal of loan collateral on defaults; and imports of goods for the use in medical goods manufacturing.

Vietnamese branches of companies which are set-up export processing may now be treated as VAT registered

Promotional or complimentary supplies of goods are zero rated for VAT.