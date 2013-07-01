Germany VAT compliance update

The German VAT authorities have provided details of the latest changes to the German VAT compliance regime. This includes: Non-resident businesses are still regarded as foreign entities for VAT even if the entrepreneur has a private residency in Germany

When the reverse charge is used in German, the invoicing rules will be based on the laws of the country of the provider (not the recipient)

The place of supply rules are also to be updated.

