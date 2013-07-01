Germany VAT compliance update
- Jul 1, 2013 | Richard Asquith
The German VAT authorities have provided details of the latest changes to the German VAT compliance regime.
This includes:
- Non-resident businesses are still regarded as foreign entities for VAT even if the entrepreneur has a private residency in Germany
- When the reverse charge is used in German, the invoicing rules will be based on the laws of the country of the provider (not the recipient)
- The place of supply rules are also to be updated.