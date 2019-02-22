German delays Marketplace USt 1 TI Tax Certificate

The German Bundesministerium der Finanzen has delayed to 15 April 2019 the requirement for online marketplaces to have captured their third-party sellers’ new Tax Certificates.

The marketplace USt 1 TI Tax Certificate confirms the VAT registered status of non-resident online sellers. From 1 March 2019, all non-EU sellers were to have these granted and passed to the marketplaces. Otherwise, the marketplace would be held liable for any unpaid VAT. The same requirement is being extended to EU marketplace sellers from October 2019.

However, due to the large influx of Certificate applications, the ministry as given the marketplaces an additional 15 days for non-EU sellers. However, the ministry does make it clear that applications should have been submitted by the sellers by 28 February 2019.

In addition to the Certificate, non-EU sellers must appoint a German-resident agent to accept and forward tax-related correspondence.

Sellers can follow the following steps to comply with the new requirements: