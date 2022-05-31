Latvia – Government backs mandatory B2B e-invoicing

Alex Baulf Alex Baulf Jan 11, 2022

The Latvian Cabinet has formally reviewed and publicly backed a report on the introduction of e-invoicing prepared by the Ministry of Finance. The report recommends the introduction of mandatory e-invoicing between businesses (B2B) and between business and state and local authorities (B2G) from 2025.

The report suggests that e-invoicing in Latvia will be in line with the European Electronic Documents and e-Invoicing Network PEPPOL (Pan-European Public Procurement Online) standard. The Government has confirmed that work will be started in the near future on making changes to the necessary laws and regulations, as well as the implementation of technology solutions.

Latvia has already developed an e-invoicing solution based on its existing Secure Electronic Delivery Platform (eAddress) to allow for state and local authorities to receive e-invoices. The key features of this include:

  • E-invoicing integration in eAddress allowing for the secure transmission of e-invoices
  • An interface for submission and receipt of e-invoices in eAddress
  • A public e-invoicing API library to allow e-invoice transmission between different accounting systems (including the locally used ERP solution, Jumis)
  • Connection with PEPPOL network with the view of setting-up interoperability and connectivity between Latvia and other EU Member States.

Latvia does not have its own national e-invoice standard and instead all B2G e-invoices must meet PEPPOL BIS Billing 3.0.

Find out more about Avalara's e-invoicing solutions.

Avalara e-invoicing solution

A solution that complies with global e-invoicing rules

Futureproof your business and stay compliant with local regulations in over 60 countries.

Find out more
Avalara e-invoicing solution

A solution that complies with global e-invoicing rules

Futureproof your business and stay compliant with local regulations in over 60 countries.

Find out more

Need help with your Latvian VAT compliance?



Researching Latvian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more
Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
Latvia E-invoicing
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Alex Baulf
Alex Baulf Avalara Author
Recent posts
Jan 25, 2022
Top 10 special territories for VAT purposes
Jan 24, 2022
Italy - Annual VAT return for 2021 released
Jan 24, 2022
Ecommerce – VAT and GST obligations on international sales

Ecommerce Tax Trends Report 2022

Get a comprehensive look at the latest developments in the ecommerce industry.
Go to the report
Ecommerce Tax Trends Report 2022

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.