Latvia – Government backs mandatory B2B e-invoicing

The Latvian Cabinet has formally reviewed and publicly backed a report on the introduction of e-invoicing prepared by the Ministry of Finance. The report recommends the introduction of mandatory e-invoicing between businesses (B2B) and between business and state and local authorities (B2G) from 2025.

The report suggests that e-invoicing in Latvia will be in line with the European Electronic Documents and e-Invoicing Network PEPPOL (Pan-European Public Procurement Online) standard. The Government has confirmed that work will be started in the near future on making changes to the necessary laws and regulations, as well as the implementation of technology solutions.

Latvia has already developed an e-invoicing solution based on its existing Secure Electronic Delivery Platform (eAddress) to allow for state and local authorities to receive e-invoices. The key features of this include:

E-invoicing integration in eAddress allowing for the secure transmission of e-invoices

An interface for submission and receipt of e-invoices in eAddress

A public e-invoicing API library to allow e-invoice transmission between different accounting systems (including the locally used ERP solution, Jumis)

Connection with PEPPOL network with the view of setting-up interoperability and connectivity between Latvia and other EU Member States.

Latvia does not have its own national e-invoice standard and instead all B2G e-invoices must meet PEPPOL BIS Billing 3.0.

