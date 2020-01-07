What is the definition of electronic services - 2015 B2C EU VAT

The 1 January 2015 changes to the EU place of supply rules on electronic, broadcast and telecoms services require EU providers of these services across borders to change to the VAT rate of their customer’s country of residence. Previously, the provider used the VAT rate of their country of residence.

EU definition of e-services for VAT

The EU VAT Directive was modified by an implementation regulation which contains the standard definition of e-services. This characterises e-services based on the following criteria for a supply for a fee / subscription:

A service – as opposed to physical goods

Information technology-based

Provided electronically – through the internet, copper or fibre optic cable and satellite

The supply is fully automated – only minimal human intervention

Examples of e-services

The implementing regulation provides detailed examples and guidance on the types of paid-for services which are considered electronic, and split into five categories:

1. Supply of video, music, games, lotteries and other games of chance Downloads of films or broadcasts to PC’s, laptops and phones

Online or downloads of games, including remote players

Supply of music, films, betting, broadcasting

Jingles, ringtones and music 2. Website services Self-help website services

Automated maintenance and support of sites

Hosting of sites

Internet service providers

Online data warehousing and memory services

Banner ad blockers 3. Software services Software services provided over the internet (Software as a Service ‘Saas’) through downloads on cloud-based distribution

Downloads of printer and other peripheral drivers

Firewalls and other filters for computers

Antivirus software downloads

Accountancy and anti-virus packages 4. Supply of distance teaching Automated Distance learning and teaching

Automated learning programs over the internet

Workbooks completed by students online 5. Provision of text, images and databases Downloads of designs – components, knitting patterns etc.

E-books (e.g. Amazon Kindle)

Online banner ad’s

Subscriptions to online blogs, journals or newspapers

Membership fees to online clubs, journals or dating websites

Online market places for goods and services – listings

Phone or PC download images, screensavers and photography

Downloads of reports, financial analysis or market data and guides

Data manipulation and calculations via the internet or other electronic networks

What is not an e-service for VAT purposes?