For non-European Union companies providing digital services (software, server facilities, online films, music, books, Ap’s for phones etc.) to European Union consumers, there were special rules for charging and reporting Value Added Tax. This was known as the non-Union Mini One Stop Shop (MOSS).



You may read here about the changes in 2015 to EU providers of electronic, broadcast and telecoms B2C services. This replaced the VoES scheme on 1 January 2015.

Below is an explanation of the potential VAT liabilities, and some ideas for reducing and managing this burden.

