On 1 January 2015, the supply of EU cross-border digital services to consumers changed. There are now two important parts to the new regime:



Change in place-of-supply VAT rates : EU-based providers of electronic, broadcast and telecoms services will have to charge the VAT rate of where their customer are based.

: EU-based providers of electronic, broadcast and telecoms services will have to charge the VAT rate of where their customer are based. Mini One-Stop-Shop VAT returns portal: So that the above place-of-supply change does not require all providers to VAT register in each EU country, new reporting portals, Mini One-Stop-Shop (MOSS) were launched in each of the 27 member states. Providers can now register on their local MOSS portal, and make a single, quarterly VAT declaration to report sales and VAT collected in each EU country. The tax authorities of each country will then distribute the VAT to the appropriate countries.

US and other non-EU providers of digital services have been charging VAT based on the residency of their customer since 2003. The only change they faced from the start of 2015 is reporting through MOSS instead of the the old VoES portal.

