2016 VAT rate changes

Below is a summary of the main VAT and GST rate changes around the world in 2016.

The only major change in EU VAT rates was the long-promised reduction in the Romanian VAT rate from 24% to 20%. It will fall again to 19% in 2017 if the economy continues to improve. Poland and Italy both delayed their proposed cuts and rises, respectively, till 2017.

Reduced VAT rates were raised in a number of European Union member states. Austria created a new 13% rate, and moved hotel accommodation up from April 2016. Belgium raised its reduced VAT rate on public supplies of electricity to help pay for a cut in labour taxes. Slovakia did manage a cut in its reduced VAT rates on food.

The disparity on VAT rates between printed and e-books remains a contentious issue. France was forced into raising its rate from 5.5% to 20% following a March 2015 European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling that e-books should be subject to the higher, standard VAT rate. Italy has challenged this by cutting its e-book VAT rate from 22% to 4%. Poland has also asked the ECJ to review its decision.