3 objections to EU VAT MOSS reform
- Apr 15, 2015 | Richard Asquith
A number of EU states have raised objections to upcoming review of the new EU VAT digital B2C regime.
The 2015 change in rules on which country’s VAT rate to charge on the sale across the EU of streaming music, videos, films games, apps, e-books has drawn thousands of UK ‘micro’ digital services business into the EU VAT net for the first time.
