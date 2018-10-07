Angola delays VAT launch to Jul 2019
- Oct 7, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Angola has delayed the introduction of VAT until 1 July 2019.
VAT was to be introduced on 1 January 2019, replacing the exiting consumption tax of 10%. The latter was a non-deductible tax charged throughout the production chain, resulting in a compounding of the tax levy and discouraging internal manufacturing development.
The delay is due the readiness of the new e-invoice clearing system.
The new VAT will be introduced at 14%, with nil rating on foodstuffs and other essentials.
Latest Angolan news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara