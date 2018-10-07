VATLive > Blog > VAT > Angola delays VAT launch to Jul 2019 - Avalara

  • Oct 7, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Angola has delayed the introduction of VAT until 1 July 2019.

VAT was to be introduced on 1 January 2019, replacing the exiting consumption tax of 10%. The latter was a non-deductible tax charged throughout the production chain, resulting in a compounding of the tax levy and discouraging internal manufacturing development.

The delay is due the readiness of the new e-invoice clearing system.

The new VAT will be introduced at 14%, with nil rating on foodstuffs and other essentials.

