Call for VAT rise on French imports

One of the members of the French President's political party, Jean-Francois Cope, has called for an increase on French VAT on imported goods.

M Cope said "An anti-outsourcing VAT, which also makes foreign products pay for our social security, is a path that must be looked at to strengthen us in globalization". It was not made clear how a VAT rise on imports only could be put into place.

These views come from an important member of President Sarkozy's UMP party, and echo calls for a VAT rise in 2010. However, this was put back with the looming Presidential elections in 2012.

With countries such as Italy joining the UK, Ireland, Spain, Portugal and others in austerity VAT rises, it remains to be seen if France can resist a rise from its current 19.6% rate. It has already cut its reduced VAT rate on restaurant spend.