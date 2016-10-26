Croatia cuts VAT 2018
- Oct 26, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Croatia is to reduce its standard VAT rate from 25% to 24% from 1 January 2018.
In addition, it will combine its existing two reduced rates (5% and 13%) to a single rate of 12%. Croatia last raised its standard VAT rate from 23% to 25% in 2013 ahead of its entry into the European Union.
