Croatia cuts VAT 2018

  • Oct 26, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Croatia is to reduce its standard VAT rate from 25% to 24% from 1 January 2018.

In addition, it will combine its existing two reduced rates (5% and 13%) to a single rate of 12%.  Croatia last raised its standard VAT rate from 23% to 25% in 2013 ahead of its entry into the European Union.

