Estonia raises VAT registration threshold
- Mar 29, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The European Union has given Estonia approval to increase its VAT registration threshold from €16,000 to €40,000 per annum. This approval permits Estonia to deviate from articles 281 to 294 EU VAT Directive.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara