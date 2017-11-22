VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > EU 2021 VAT reforms - Finland concerns - Avalara

EU 2021 VAT reforms - Finland concerns

  • Nov 22, 2017 | Richard Asquith
EU 2021 VAT reforms - Finland concerns

Finland has joined Germany in raising concerns about the European Commission’s proposal to create a single VAT area.

The reforms include shifting to a destination-based VAT regime for cross-border sales whereby VAT is charged in the country of the consumer rather than the vendor.  The EC has proposed vendors charging foreign VAT, but reporting and paying it to its own national tax authorities – who would then forward it to the country of the customer. This is an extension of the 2015 Mini One-Stop-Shop reforms on B2C digital services.

Germany delays EU e-commerce VAT reform

Germany has already stalled the reforms this month’s monthly meeting of EU finance ministers (ECOFIN) because of concerns around ceding its tax collection rights to fellow member states.

Whilst Finland support the overall objectives of the reforms – including targeting €50billion in EU VAT fraud and simplifying the EU VAT compliance burden – it has questioned the administrative costs for B2B transactions, and open questions around the proposed model.

 

ECOFIN will discuss again the proposals in early December.

Click for free Finnish VAT info

Latest news
Poland delays VAT cut to reform reduced rates
October 22, 2018

Poland’s Ministry of Finance has announced that it will recategorise many supplies to within the current reduced VAT rate category. However, this will mean Poland will not...
Read more
Hungary VAT registration threshold HUF 12m Jan 2019
October 17, 2018

Hungary has received permission to introduce an VAT registration threshold for businesses of HUF 12 million from 1 January 2019. This is approximately €48,000, based...
Read more
UK MTD pilot goes public; Oct 2019 groups & non-resident delay
October 16, 2018

HMRC announced today that it is opening the test pilot for its Making Tax Digital for VAT programme to the public.  However, HMRC also announced...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara