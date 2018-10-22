Poland delays VAT cut to reform reduced rates

Poland’s Ministry of Finance has announced that it will recategorise many supplies to within the current reduced VAT rate category. However, this will mean Poland will not go ahead with the return of the standard VAT rate to 22% from 23%. The standard VAT rate was raised to 23% in January 2011, including a rise of the reduced VAT rate from 7% to 8%, during the European financial crisis.

From 2019, the Ministry of Finance will be seeking to rate supplies for the 8% reduced rate based on the internationally accepted Combined Nomenclature. This will be backed with a facility for tax payers to obtain confirmation from the tax authorities of the VAT rates their products will be subject to – Binding Rates Information.