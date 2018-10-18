Hungary VAT registration threshold HUF 12m Jan 2019
- Oct 18, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Hungary has received permission to introduce an VAT registration threshold for businesses of HUF 12 million from 1 January 2019. This is approximately €48,000, based on the fixed exchange rate applied at the time of Hungary joining the EU in 2004.
Need help with your Hungarian VAT compliance?
Researching Hungarian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/hungary,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara