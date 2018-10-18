VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Hungary VAT registration threshold HUF 12m Jan 2019 - Avalara

Hungary VAT registration threshold HUF 12m Jan 2019

  • Oct 18, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Hungary has received permission to introduce an VAT registration threshold for businesses of HUF 12 million from 1 January 2019. This is approximately €48,000, based on the fixed exchange rate applied at the time of Hungary joining the EU in 2004.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara