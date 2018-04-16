EU destination-based VAT reform hitch

Progress on the EU’s ambitious proposals for a ‘Definitive VAT System’ by 2022, grounded on a leap to a destination-based VAT regime to combat fraud, is being delayed over a proposed exemption for large companies. The current rotating EU presidency is held by Bulgaria which had hoped for next-stage agreement by May. But this now looks likely to move to June or later.

Certified Taxable Person exemption proving controversial

It has been proposed by the European Commission that larger companies, with a clean tax history, would be exempted from the new proposed 2022 destination requirement to charge and collect foreign EU VAT in the case of B2B goods. Also, would gain other 'quick fix' remedies sooner. However, several countries have complained this ‘Certified Taxable Person’ citation is unfair on small companies and start-ups. There is now a strong chance of the relief having to be withdrawn for the reforms to progress.

Current origin-system - €50billion fraud