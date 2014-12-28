EU import VAT solutions for non-resident businesses

More than ever, EU businesses sourcing non-EU products, are demanding that their suppliers deliver DDP, Delivered Duty Paid. This means they avoid all the administrative problems of importation. They do not have to pay the Duty and import VAT payable on EU entry.

Non-resident suppliers often do not immediately realise the difficulties of the European import VAT issues. It is only long after supply contracts have been signed, and the shipping is underway, that their unfortunate position becomes apparent. Panic sets in. The possibility of a broadside VAT hit is distinctly unpalatable. The supplier’s commercial team executives, who initially brokered the deal, along with their company’s finance team, fall under the spotlight.

Goods from non-EU locations which are being shipped into an EU country have to be cleared through Customs. Duty, if any payable, for it depends on the goods concerned, is calculated at whatever percentage applicable. This is an irrecoverable tax and has to be provided for by the supplier as part of the contract price realisation.

Based on the value of the goods including the duty payable, import VAT is chargeable at the applicable rate in the EU country of entry e.g. 25% in Sweden; 19% VAT in Germany. Now here is the issue. The supplier who agreed the DDP supply must pay the import VAT. The big question is how can this import VAT be fully recovered, so that neutrality is preserved?