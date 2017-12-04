EU ministers agree VAT e-commerce reforms

At today’s meeting of EU Finance Ministers (ECOFIN) agreement was reached on a serious of e-commerce VAT reforms. The proposals are aimed at facilitating the collection of VAT when consumers buy goods and services online. In addition, they will help combat an estimated €5billion in distance selling VAT fraud.

The reforms include:

2019 – simplifications for sales of digital services to consumers between member states. VAT on cross-border e-services sales under €10,000 a year will be handled according to the rules of the home country of the smallest businesses, giving a boost to 430 000 businesses across the EU. SMEs will benefit from simpler procedures for cross-border sales of up to €100,000 annually. This means businesses with a foreign digital services turnover above €100,000 per annum will have to follow the current, standard compliance obligations. These measures will enter into force by 1 January 2019.

Making large online marketplaces liable for unpaid VAT by non-EU merchants on their platforms.

The member states will have until 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2020 to transpose the corresponding provisions of the directive into national laws and regulations.