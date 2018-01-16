EU questions VAT Split Payment benefit

A European Commission study into the benefits of Split Payments as a VAT collection tool, aimed at combating VAT fraud, has cast doubt on the cost / benefits. The report concludes that the administrative and technology costs of running, tracking and reporting on such a scheme would outweigh any additional VAT recouped.

The study reviewed existing and proposed B2C, B2B and B2G (government) schemes, and regimes paying directly to government or on a withholding basis. The report does leave open the option of better use of technology to overcome the heavy interventions required and resultant costs.

The report also questioned the legal framework for introducing Split Payments in the EU. It is doubtful that the EU VAT Directive alone could be used since it would include a requirement on payment companies and/or banks to process such mechanisms.