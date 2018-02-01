VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > EU VAT priorities for 2018 - Avalara

EU VAT priorities for 2018

  • Feb 1, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Bulgaria, which holds the Presidency of the Council of the EU for the first half of 2018, has issued its priorities for indirect tax.

These include:

  • Completing the Norwegian agreement on administrative cooperation on VAT
  • Agreement on the four simplifications for cross border supplies of goods, including the establishment of the Certified Taxable Person process
  • Confirming a long term minimum standard VAT rate for all member states
  • Continuing debate on freeing of control on setting reduced VAT rates by member states
  • Progressing proposals for reduced foreign VAT compliance requirements for small and medium sized businesses
  • Assessing the impact of the use of the domestic reverse charge in fraud-prone sectors
  • A strategic review of indirect tax on financial services in light of the proposed Financial Transaction Tax and previous discussion on leving VAT on the sector.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara