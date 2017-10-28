EU VAT reform challenges

However, these far-reaching reforms are highly ambitious, and face several challenges.

Timetable – space to debate?

The details of the reforms are still thin, and proposed amendments to the VAT Directive will not be produced until 2018. This allows very limited time to debate what are highly contentious changes – including states surrendering tax collections to other countries.

EU member states’ political objections

The 28 countries of the EU have so far had very limited time to review and comment on the proposals. It is possible that they will be reluctant to accept the CTP scheme without further consideration. They may therefore push to separate the CTP from the 4 Quick Fixes to make progress on the latter. States may also want more debate on the destination-based VAT system as it involves them surrendering VAT collection rights.

VAT reform overload

In addition to these substantial B2B changes, the EC is also planning a large simplification of the B2C cross-border VAT reporting regime. This includes moving to a single VAT return report for sellers of goods to consumers across Europe. Attempting two massive VAT reforms is ambitious based on past performance, and could cause delays to one or both revamps.

Resistance from business community

The EC has made good progress on the underlying technology required for a destination-based regime – it’s similar 2015 B2C MOSS for electronic services has been a relative success. However, for this round of reforms, tax payers will have to plan for huge reconfigurations of their accounting, ERP and stock control IT systems. Changes of this level of complexity typically take international companies up to 5 years to implement. Small enterprises are unlikely to have low-cost accounting packages immediately available for them to benefit from the changes. The complexity of tracking which customers or suppliers are CTPs will also require major changes and additional bureaucracy for all businesses.