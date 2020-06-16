EU warns businesses on post-Brexit VAT

The European Commission (EC) has updated its guidance on the implications for businesses of the UK leaving the EU VAT regime on 31 December 2020. This latest update covers VAT on services.

Currently, the UK is in a transition period following its exit from the EU on 31 January 2020. This is part of the October 2019 Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. At the end of this at year end, in addition to leaving the EU’s VAT union, the UK will leave the Single Market, Customs Union and other trade and regulatory institutions of the EU. It will become like any other non-EU country – a ‘third state’ in EU parlance.

Key changes the EC warns businesses of includes: