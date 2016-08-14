VATLive > Blog > European News > Finland VAT registration threshold rise - Avalara

Finland VAT registration threshold rise

  • Aug 14, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Finland VAT registration threshold rise

Finland has proposed raising its VAT registration threshold for resident companies.

The threshold will rise from €25,000 to €30,000 per annum for business subject to annual-only returns. For companies subject to quarterly reporting, the threshold would increase from €50,000 to €100,000 per annum.

Need help with your Finnish VAT compliance?



Researching Finnish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Finland VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/finland,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/finland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/finland,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/finland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/finland,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/finland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/finland,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/finland,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara