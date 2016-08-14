Finland VAT registration threshold rise
- Aug 14, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Finland has proposed raising its VAT registration threshold for resident companies.
The threshold will rise from €25,000 to €30,000 per annum for business subject to annual-only returns. For companies subject to quarterly reporting, the threshold would increase from €50,000 to €100,000 per annum.
