France to charge 2% Netflix levy following 2015 VAT B2C electronic changes

France is to extend its 2% broadcaster levy to non-resident Netflix as tensions mount over its non-resident corporate income tax status. France had previously attempted to introduce a internet use tax in 2013, but had to withdraw it due to complexities.

This mirrors a similar failed attempt by Italy to tax Google for its non-resident earnings via an advertising VAT levy.

The move to impose the levy on Netflix follows its decision not to open in France, but instead to use its other EU country presences (including Luxembourg and the Netherlands) to provide subscription services to French consumers. This means it will not be liable to French Corporate Income Taxes.