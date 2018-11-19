German consignment stock 2019 extension

Germany has extended the timetable for the implementation of consignment stock VAT registration simplification until the start of 2019.

Currently, Germany requires a VAT registration where a non-resident transfers stock to be under the control of specific customer. Most other EU states treat this as a sale, with intra-community zero rating – thus avoiding the requirement for the non-resident to VAT register to report the movement. The German Ministry of Finance agreed to change this position to 1 January 2019 to allow businesses to trade under the old regime in the short term.