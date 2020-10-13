VATLive > Blog > Ireland > Ireland hospitality and tourism VAT rate cut till Dec 2021

Ireland hospitality and tourism VAT rate cut till Dec 2021

  • Oct 13, 2020 | Richard Asquith

Ireland has announced today it is cutting its 13.5% VAT rate on tourism and hospitality services to 9% from 1 November 2020 until 31 December 2021. This was announced in the Irish budget on 13th October 2020. The temporary cut would be designed to provide financial support to the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ireland has already cut its standard VAT rate from 23% to 21% until 28 February 2021.

During the Euro currency crisis, Ireland’s tourism and hospitality VAT rate has reduced from 13.5% to 9% between July 2011 and January 2019.

The UK cut VAT on tourism and hospitality from 20% to 5% until 31 March 2021 (originally until January 2021. Countries such as Austria, Czech Republic and Germany have also cut their hospitality vat rates during the coronavirus emergency. Follow our global COVID VAT measures.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
