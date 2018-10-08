Ireland raises tourism VAT to 13.5%
- Oct 8, 2018 | Richard Asquith
In today’s 2019 Budget, Ireland announced that it will raise the VAT rate on tourism services from 9% to 13.5%. This will happen on 1 January 2019. The Minister for Finance, Pachal Donohoe, stated that the 9% rate, set in 2011 during the financial crises, 'had done its job'.
It is anticipated this increase will raise €466 million per annum.
Many EU countries, such as Ireland and Germany, have long provided a tax subsidy to this key sector, with considerable boosts in job creation and international visitor numbers.
With the exceptions of the UK and Denmark, most EU countries give a tax subsidy on restaurant, hotel accommodation, catering and other hospitality services.
|Country
|Hotel VAT rate
|Restaurant VAT rate
|Theatres, Cinema VAT rate
|Standard VAT rate
|UK
|20%
|20%
|20%
|20%
|Ireland
|13.5%
|13.5%
|13.5%
|23%
|France
|10%
|10%
|10%
|20%
|Germany
|7%
|19%
|7%
|19%
|Italy
|10%
|10%
|10%
|22%
