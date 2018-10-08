VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Ireland raises tourism VAT to 13.5% - Avalara

Ireland raises tourism VAT to 13.5%

  • Oct 8, 2018 | Richard Asquith
In today’s 2019 Budget, Ireland announced that it will raise the VAT rate on tourism services from 9% to 13.5%. This will happen on 1 January 2019. The Minister for Finance, Pachal Donohoe, stated that the 9% rate, set in 2011 during the financial crises, 'had done its job'.

It is anticipated this increase will raise €466 million per annum.

Many EU countries, such as Ireland and Germany, have long provided a tax subsidy to this key sector, with considerable boosts in job creation and international visitor numbers.

With the exceptions of the UK and Denmark, most EU countries give a tax subsidy on restaurant, hotel accommodation, catering and other hospitality services.

CountryHotel VAT rateRestaurant VAT rateTheatres, Cinema VAT rateStandard VAT rate
UK20%20%20%20%
Ireland13.5%13.5%13.5%23%
France10%10%10%20%
Germany7%19%7%19%
Italy10%10%10%22%

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara