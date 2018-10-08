Ireland raises tourism VAT to 13.5%

In today’s 2019 Budget, Ireland announced that it will raise the VAT rate on tourism services from 9% to 13.5%. This will happen on 1 January 2019. The Minister for Finance, Pachal Donohoe, stated that the 9% rate, set in 2011 during the financial crises, 'had done its job'.

It is anticipated this increase will raise €466 million per annum.

Many EU countries, such as Ireland and Germany, have long provided a tax subsidy to this key sector, with considerable boosts in job creation and international visitor numbers.

With the exceptions of the UK and Denmark, most EU countries give a tax subsidy on restaurant, hotel accommodation, catering and other hospitality services.