Tax compliance mistakes can be costly — not just financially, but in time and confidence. Avi was built to address these challenges head-on by removing guesswork and delivering guidance at the point of need.
Here are some of the key benefits users can expect:
Smarter setup, faster time-to-compliance. Avi helps businesses get up and running quickly with guided setup tailored to their Avalara configuration. Whether it’s enabling integrations or confirming key settings, Avi helps ensure nothing critical gets missed during implementation.
Contextual help, where work happens. Have a question about nexus, taxability, exemptions, or thresholds? Avi provides answers tied directly to your current workflow. Instead of searching through help articles at multiple locations, you get relevant insights in real time — without needing to open additional tabs.
Fewer errors, less reworking. By flagging common missteps and explaining compliance checkpoints as you go, Avi helps prevent errors before they happen. This proactive approach reduces downstream issues and saves time otherwise spent correcting mistakes.
Ongoing tax and compliance support. Avi doesn’t stop working once setup is complete. It continues to support users with day-to-day tax questions, calculation logic, and compliance scenarios, making it a valuable companion for ongoing tax management.
Confidence without complexity. By simplifying complex tax concepts and surfacing clear explanations, Avi empowers users to make informed decisions with confidence, even when navigating challenging compliance requirements.