Tax compliance is complex. With constantly evolving regulations, intricate nexus rules, and the pressure to get everything right from day one, businesses are often slowed down by uncertainty and manual work. When we introduced Agentic Tax and Compliance™ and our AI-powered agent, Avi, our goal was to help businesses automate compliance tasks for greater speed, accuracy, and scale. That initial launch in late 2025 was just the beginning.

Now, we’re bringing the power of agentic AI directly to where work happens — inside your Chrome browser.

Available now as a free Chrome extension for BigCommerce, Microsoft D365 Business Central, QuickBooks Online, Salesforce B2B & D2C Commerce, Salesforce Sales Cloud, Shopify, Stripe, WooCommerce, NetSuite, and NetSuite OneWorld users, Avi delivers guided setup, contextual help, and real-time tax and compliance insights right in your workflow. Whether you’re implementing Avalara for the first time or navigating a complex compliance scenario, Avi is there to support you every step of the way.

