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Jun 3, 2026

The Avi Chrome extension is now available

Morgan Coleman

Tax compliance is complex. With constantly evolving regulations, intricate nexus rules, and the pressure to get everything right from day one, businesses are often slowed down by uncertainty and manual work. When we introduced Agentic Tax and Compliance™ and our AI-powered agent, Avi, our goal was to help businesses automate compliance tasks for greater speed, accuracy, and scale. That initial launch in late 2025 was just the beginning.

 

Now, we’re bringing the power of agentic AI directly to where work happens — inside your Chrome browser.

 

Available now as a free Chrome extension for BigCommerce, Microsoft D365 Business Central, QuickBooks Online, Salesforce B2B & D2C Commerce, Salesforce Sales Cloud, Shopify, Stripe, WooCommerce, NetSuite, and NetSuite OneWorld users, Avi delivers guided setup, contextual help, and real-time tax and compliance insights right in your workflow. Whether you’re implementing Avalara for the first time or navigating a complex compliance scenario, Avi is there to support you every step of the way.

What is the Avi for Chrome extension?

Avi is our intelligent tax and compliance agent, built to work alongside you in the tools and workflows you already use. As a Chrome extension, Avi lives right in your browser — no switching tabs, no digging through documentation, and no waiting for answers.

 

Think of Avi as:

 

  • An AI-enabled onboarding guide that walks you through setup

     

  • A research assistant that helps explain tax concepts and requirements

     

  • A troubleshooting partner that flags issues before they become problems

 

Avi is designed to support Avalara AvaTax customers using BigCommerce, Microsoft D365 Business Central, QuickBooks Online, Shopify, Stripe, and WooCommerce, providing in-the-moment guidance exactly where and when it’s needed.

 

This release marks a major step forward in how businesses interact with tax compliance software. Instead of relying solely on static documentation or reactive support, Avi delivers contextual, proactive assistance embedded directly into your workflow.

 

From initial configuration to ongoing tax management, Avi helps reduce complexity by:

 

  • Guiding users through product setup 

     

  • Explaining key compliance concepts in plain language

     

  • Identifying common errors and compliance checkpoints

     

  • Supporting real-time troubleshooting during everyday tasks

 

The goal is simple: Reduce time-to-compliance while increasing confidence and accuracy for businesses of all sizes.

Why does it matter? Key benefits of using Avi

Tax compliance mistakes can be costly — not just financially, but in time and confidence. Avi was built to address these challenges head-on by removing guesswork and delivering guidance at the point of need.

 

Here are some of the key benefits users can expect:

 

Smarter setup, faster time-to-compliance. Avi helps businesses get up and running quickly with guided setup tailored to their Avalara configuration. Whether it’s enabling integrations or confirming key settings, Avi helps ensure nothing critical gets missed during implementation.

 

Contextual help, where work happens. Have a question about nexus, taxability, exemptions, or thresholds? Avi provides answers tied directly to your current workflow. Instead of searching through help articles at multiple locations, you get relevant insights in real time — without needing to open additional tabs.

 

Fewer errors, less reworking. By flagging common missteps and explaining compliance checkpoints as you go, Avi helps prevent errors before they happen. This proactive approach reduces downstream issues and saves time otherwise spent correcting mistakes.

 

Ongoing tax and compliance support. Avi doesn’t stop working once setup is complete. It continues to support users with day-to-day tax questions, calculation logic, and compliance scenarios, making it a valuable companion for ongoing tax management.

 

Confidence without complexity. By simplifying complex tax concepts and surfacing clear explanations, Avi empowers users to make informed decisions with confidence, even when navigating challenging compliance requirements.

Who is Avi for Chrome for?

Avi is designed to support a wide range of businesses, particularly those looking to streamline tax compliance without adding unnecessary complexity.

 

Those that will benefit most include:

 

  • Small and midsize businesses implementing Avalara for the first time

     

  • Finance and accounting teams managing sales tax across multiple jurisdictions 

     

  • Businesses using BigCommerce, Microsoft D365 Business Central, QuickBooks Online, Salesforce B2B & D2C Commerce, Salesforce Sales Cloud, Shopify, Stripe, WooCommerce, NetSuite, or NetSuite OneWorld

     

  • Growing companies expanding into new states or markets

     

  • Developers and implementation partners supporting Avalara integrations

 

Whether you’re new to tax compliance automation or managing an increasingly complex tax footprint, Avi adapts to your needs and helps you stay on track.

How to get started with Avi

Getting started with Avi is quick and easy — and completely free.

 

  1. Install Avi, the Avalara Tax and Compliance Agent, from the Chrome Web Store (now available for BigCommerce, Microsoft D365 Business Central, QuickBooks Online, Salesforce B2B & D2C Commerce, Salesforce Sales Cloud, Shopify, Stripe, WooCommerce, NetSuite, and NetSuite OneWorld users).
  2. Follow the guided setup to connect Avi with your Avalara tools.
  3. Start receiving real-time guidance and support directly in your browser.

 

For step-by-step installation instructions, visit our Knowledge Center, which walks you through the process in detail.

 

Once installed, Avi is ready to assist, helping you configure, troubleshoot, and manage tax compliance with less effort from day one.

 

This is just the beginning. Stay tuned for more enhancements and plug-in availability.

 

This blog post has been updated to reflect new developments. It was originally published on January 23, 2026.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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