No. The Union handling fee (UHF) is an administrative charge applied on top of standard customs tariffs. It also applies alongside previous reforms, including the interim flat €3 customs duty introduced on 1 July 2026 for eligible low-value consignments entering the European Union.
The fee is assessed per line item on the customs declaration, rather than per consignment or parcel. For example, an order containing three distinct product lines will incur a total handling fee of €6 before customs duties and import value-added tax (VAT) are calculated.
The handling fee is subject to import VAT outside the Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS) scheme. This means import VAT will be added to the €2 fee for all businesses not registered for IOSS, as well as on all consignments valued over €150 regardless of registration status. For IOSS-registered sellers fulfilling orders valued at €150 or less, VAT is collected and accounted for at checkout under standard IOSS rules.
Not by choice. Grouping follows tariff classification and the declaration type used by your carrier or broker, not how products are listed at checkout. Goods that share the same classification, description and origin can appear on a single line. Confirm with your logistics partners which declaration type they file and make sure your duty calculation is set up to match.