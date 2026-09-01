August 2026 monthly roundup

Pennsylvania will begin enforcing destination sourcing for local sales taxes in Philadelphia and Allegheny County on October 1, 2026. And remote sellers in North Carolina now have at least 60 days to register after establishing economic nexus.
On December 31, 2026, the IRS is retiring the Filing Information Returns Electronically (FIRE) system and replacing it with the Information Returns Intake System (IRIS). This is one of the most significant changes to electronic information return filing in decades.
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