August 2026 monthly roundup

Amazon is running out of options for South Carolina tax case. The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that Amazon is liable for about $12.5 million in unpaid sales tax on third-party marketplace sales from the first quarter of 2016. Read about the South Carolina-Amazon ruling and its potential fallout.

Maryland’s digital ad tax was struck down. In another much-anticipated ruling, the Maryland Tax Court decided the state’s digital advertising tax is unconstitutional and runs afoul of the Internet Tax Freedom Act. The state must issue refunds to the three companies that sued to block the tax. Learn what the Maryland decision means for digital taxes in other states.

Remote sellers were given a little breathing room in North Carolina. As of July 2, 2026, remote sellers exceeding North Carolina’s $100,000 sales threshold have at least 60 days to register and begin collecting sales tax. Previously, they needed to register immediately after establishing economic nexus. Discover how North Carolina’s new registration timeline impacts remote sellers.

Pennsylvania is changing local sales tax sourcing rules. Starting October 1, 2026, Pennsylvania will enforce destination sourcing for local sales taxes in Philadelphia (2%) and Allegheny County (1%). This will affect both intrastate and interstate sellers. See how Pennsylvania’s local sourcing change affects your transactions.

State efforts to ban swipe fees on taxes and fees are facing pushback. Illinois has delayed, again, the effective date of a law prohibiting payment card interchange fees on sales tax and tips. Learn more about swipe fee restrictions how they could impact payment and point-of-sale compliance.

Another economic transaction threshold bit the dust. As of August 1, 2026, 17 states have eliminated the 200-transaction threshold for economic nexus. Which state do you think will be next?