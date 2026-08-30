Pennsylvania changes local sales tax sourcing rules October 2026

Sales tax sourcing rules dictate which jurisdiction’s rates and rules apply to each transaction.

Destination sourcing bases rates and rules on the location where the consumer takes possession of the goods or receives a service. This can be a brick-and-mortar store, the delivery address, or another location, like the address associated with the customer’s account or credit card.

Origin sourcing bases rates and rules on the location where the sale originates. This can be a brick-and-mortar store, the ship-from address, or an office where a salesperson accepts an order.

Mixed sourcing uses destination sourcing for some transactions and origin sourcing for others.

All states use destination sourcing rules for interstate sales of tangible personal property.