Pennsylvania changes local sales tax sourcing rules October 2026

Pennsylvania’s new destination-based local sales tax sourcing rules became law on July 12, 2026, under Act 21 of 2026 (SB 146), with a retroactive effective date of January 1, 2026. However, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue will not begin enforcing the new rules until October 1, 2026, to give vendors adequate time to update their systems and processes.
Yes. Starting October 1, 2026, any business selling taxable products or services to customers in Allegheny County must collect the county’s 1% local sales tax, and any business selling to customers in Philadelphia must collect Philadelphia’s 2% local sales tax. This tax applies regardless of where the seller is located. Previously, only vendors physically located in those jurisdictions were required to collect the local tax.
Starting October 1, 2026, any online seller that has economic nexus with Pennsylvania is required to collect the applicable local tax when delivering taxable goods or services to customers in Allegheny County (1%) or Philadelphia (2%) because local sales tax is changing from origin sourcing to destination sourcing.
Arizona, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia generally apply origin sourcing rules to intrastate delivery sales of tangible personal property. Specific rules vary by the circumstances and state, so be sure to verify with a trusted tax advisor or the state tax authority.
Illinois has very complex sourcing rules: Origin sourcing rules apply to in-state retailers shipping goods from inside Illinois to a consumer in Illinois; but if an Illinois retailer ships goods to an Illinois consumer from a location outside the state, destination sourcing rules apply.
Pennsylvania will enforce destination sourcing rules for local sales tax starting October 1, 2026.
California and Texas use mixed sourcing rules. Read about the complicated sales tax sourcing rules in Texas.