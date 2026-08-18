Can states ban swipe fees on taxes and fees?

Several banking associations challenged the IFPA in 2024. They claimed, in part, that the Illinois law is unconstitutional and conflicts with federal law, and they asked the courts to stop Illinois from enforcing the law. Illinois is fighting back.

On February 10, 2026, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois upheld the provision prohibiting payment card processors from charging interchange fees on state and local taxes and gratuities. (The court struck down a different aspect of the law related to limits on data usage.) The banking associations appealed.

With the July 1 effective date fast approaching, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit scheduled oral arguments for May 13, 2026 — though as explained below, it later canceled those arguments.

In another development, on April 24, 2026, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued an unsolicited interim final rule clarifying that national banks have “the power to assess, collect, impose, levy, receive, reserve, take, or otherwise obtain non-interest charges and fees, including interchange fees from credit and debit card operations.” Furthermore, “national banks may charge non-interest charges or fees, even when such charges and fees are set by or in consultation with third parties.”

In short, the OCC ruled that national banks and federal savings associations are neither subject to the Illinois Interchange Fee Prohibition Act, nor required to comply with it. The interim final rule took effect June 30, 2026.

The OCC also issued a separate interim final rule concluding that federal law preempts the Illinois Interchange Fee Prohibition Act. This, too, was effective June 30, 2026.

Whether the OCC’s action will protect banks from the loss of interchange fees on Illinois card transactions in the short term is uncertain, observes the law firm Moore & Van Allen in a JD Supra article. The practical effects of the OCC’s rulemaking and order also remain uncertain.

On May 8, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit canceled the oral arguments set for May 13. It decided the district court should reconsider the issues raised by the OCC, and any related issues, before the appellate court attempts to address them.

Illinois stands by its law, but it did push the effective date back a year, to July 1, 2026. Then it pushed the effective date back again, to July 1, 2027.