Can states ban swipe fees on taxes and fees?

A credit card interchange fee, also called a swipe fee, is a percentage-based fee that merchants pay whenever a customer pays with a credit card, debit card, or other payment card. The fees are charged by banks, credit card payment networks, payment card processors, and other institutions involved in the payment transaction.
Though merchants are charged the fee, they may pass some or all of the cost on to customers in the form of higher prices or a separately stated credit card fee.
It depends on the state and other factors, such as the type of transaction and whether the fee is included in the sales price or separately stated.
Illinois has passed a law restricting swipe fees on taxes and gratuities, but federal rulings may limit their ability to enforce those laws. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has indicated that national banks may not be required to comply, creating ongoing legal uncertainty.
The Illinois Interchange Fee Prohibition Act was scheduled to take effect July 1, 2026, but because of the legal dispute and the federal preemption, the effective date was pushed to July 1, 2027.
If enforced, swipe fee laws may require businesses to separate taxes, fees, and gratuities during payment processing. This could increase compliance complexity and require more accurate transaction-level tax data management to help ensure proper reporting.