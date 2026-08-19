Core Compliance — $799 per state, per year



Core Compliance covers the full compliance journey from calculation to filing to state correspondence, at a fixed annual cost per state with no surprises at renewal.

For $799 per state, per year (three-state minimum per filing entity), the plan includes:



Avalara AvaTax with AvaTax Exemptions : automated, real-time sales tax calculation for 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions, with exemption data management built in

automated, real-time sales tax calculation for 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions, with exemption data management built in Avalara Managed Returns : preparation, filing, remittance, and state correspondence handled on your behalf

preparation, filing, remittance, and state correspondence handled on your behalf Nexus monitoring across all 50 states: alerts for crossing a threshold in a new state, before it becomes a compliance problem

alerts for crossing a threshold in a new state, before it becomes a compliance problem Audit readiness : organized filing history and documentation so your business is prepared for a state review



The pricing model is a fixed annual cost per state, with no surprises at renewal. Core Compliance is also available monthly at $79 per state.



Core Compliance + SST Services — $699 per state, per year



Here’s something most growing businesses have never heard of: In up to 25 states, the state government pays Avalara to manage your compliance.



That’s the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program, a cooperative effort among participating states to simplify and standardize sales tax administration for remote sellers. For qualifying businesses, the cost of calculation, filing, remittance, and exemption certificate management in those states is covered by the state, not by you.



Avalara is one of only five Certified Service Providers recognized by the SST Governing Board, which includes 24 states, and a similar program with the state of Pennsylvania, for a total of 25 states. That status is what makes this possible, and it’s why this plan costs less per state while including more.



For $699 per state, per year (no state minimum per filing entity), the plan includes everything in Core Compliance, plus:



Program enrollment and state-sponsored registration, managed by Avalara

managed by Avalara A single registration ID for all 25 participating states — one form, not 25

for all 25 participating states — one form, not 25 State-funded calculation and returns filing for qualifying sellers

for qualifying sellers Avalara coordinating directly with participating states on calculation-related notices on your behalf

on calculation-related notices on your behalf Audit support with Avalara handling state audit inquiries for qualifying sellers in participating states



Also available monthly at $69 per state.



Do you qualify? Most remote sellers with economic nexus in participating states do. You may be eligible if your business sells into participating states without a significant physical presence, has less than $50,000 in payroll or property in a participating state, or is an international company selling into the U.S. Check your eligibility.