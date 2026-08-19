Here’s something most growing businesses have never heard of: In up to 25 states, the state government pays Avalara to manage your compliance.

That’s the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program, a cooperative effort among participating states to simplify and standardize sales tax administration for remote sellers. For qualifying businesses, the cost of calculation, filing, remittance, and exemption certificate management in those states is covered by the state, not by you.

Avalara is one of only five Certified Service Providers recognized by the SST Governing Board, which includes 24 states, and a similar program with the state of Pennsylvania, for a total of 25 states. That status is what makes this possible, and it’s why this plan costs less per state while including more.

For $699 per state, per year (no state minimum per filing entity), the plan includes everything in Core Compliance, plus:

Program enrollment and state-sponsored registration , managed by Avalara

, managed by Avalara A single registration ID for all 25 participating states — one form, not 25

for all 25 participating states — one form, not 25 State-funded calculation and returns filing for qualifying sellers

for qualifying sellers Avalara coordinating directly with participating states on calculation-related notices on your behalf

on calculation-related notices on your behalf Audit support with Avalara handling state audit inquiries for qualifying sellers in participating states

Also available monthly at $69 per state.

Do you qualify? Most remote sellers with economic nexus in participating states do. You may be eligible if your business sells into participating states without a significant physical presence, has less than $50,000 in payroll or property in a participating state, or is an international company selling into the U.S. Check your eligibility.