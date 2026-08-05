Several changes in information return reporting will require businesses to take a good look at their 1099 preparation processes. The most notable include:

The FIRE-to-IRIS transition, which changes how 1099 information returns are formatted, transmitted, and validated.

Proposed revisions to Form W-9, which emphasize collecting complete and accurate taxpayer information during vendor onboarding rather than correcting errors after forms have been filed.

Reporting threshold updates, which may affect filing requirements. Under these changes, the 1099-K reporting threshold is now $20,000 and 200 transactions. Forms 1099-MISC and 1099-NEC have more than one threshold, and several of these thresholds jump from $600 to $2,000. Annual inflation adjustments begin with tax year 2027.

State reporting considerations, which vary as states determine how they’ll adopt federal changes and handle corrections.

Each of these changes, on its own, impacts businesses. Together, they represent a broader shift toward earlier, more proactive compliance.