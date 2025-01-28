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ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

FIRE is ending – Are you ready for what’s next in 1099 and W-9 compliance?

Get ready for major IRS reporting changes

The transition from FIRE to IRIS, Form W-9 updates, and evolving thresholds are reshaping compliance. Learn what’s changing and how to prepare your organization for 2026 and beyond.

What you’ll learn from this on-demand webinar

 

Understand key 1099 and W-9 compliance changes for 2026

 

  • How the FIRE-to-IRIS transition changes 1099 filing workflows 
  • What draft Form W-9 updates mean for vendor onboarding 
  • How evolving reporting thresholds may change obligations 
  • Why uneven state adoption adds compliance complexity 
  • How automation can help reduce risk and improve accuracy

 

Build a clear strategy to manage 1099 and W-9 compliance with confidence.

About the speakers

Gordon Walsh 
1099 and W-9 Product Solution Consultant, Avalara 

Gordon was a teacher for almost a decade before making a pivot into the world of taxes. He then spent several years specializing in human capital management prior to finding a focus on contingent labor management and all things 1099. 

Jocelle Sarenpa 
Senior Field Marketing Manager, Avalara 

Jocelle has been immersed in the world of technology and automation for 1099 and W-9 compliance, vendor onboarding, and tax information reporting since 2014. She partners with organizations to build strategies for simplifying complex regulatory changes, modernizing their tax reporting processes, and reducing compliance risk through smart automation.

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