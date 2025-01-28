Get ready for major IRS reporting changes
Get ready for major IRS reporting changes
The transition from FIRE to IRIS, Form W-9 updates, and evolving thresholds are reshaping compliance. Learn what’s changing and how to prepare your organization for 2026 and beyond.
What you’ll learn from this on-demand webinar
Understand key 1099 and W-9 compliance changes for 2026
Build a clear strategy to manage 1099 and W-9 compliance with confidence.
Gordon Walsh
1099 and W-9 Product Solution Consultant, Avalara
Gordon was a teacher for almost a decade before making a pivot into the world of taxes. He then spent several years specializing in human capital management prior to finding a focus on contingent labor management and all things 1099.
Jocelle Sarenpa
Senior Field Marketing Manager, Avalara
Jocelle has been immersed in the world of technology and automation for 1099 and W-9 compliance, vendor onboarding, and tax information reporting since 2014. She partners with organizations to build strategies for simplifying complex regulatory changes, modernizing their tax reporting processes, and reducing compliance risk through smart automation.
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