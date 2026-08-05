Organizations filing directly with the IRS must obtain a new IRIS-specific Transmitter Control Code (TCC) and complete identity verification. Existing FIRE TCCs can’t be reused, so businesses should apply well before the 2027 filing season.
The biggest difference is that IRIS validates information during submission, while FIRE provided more limited validation and many errors weren’t discovered until months later. As a result, businesses need to shift from a “submit first, correct later” approach to preparing and validating data before filing.
Start preparing now by strengthening W-9 collection, validating vendor data throughout the year, reviewing your filing workflows, and applying early for an IRIS TCC if you plan to file directly with the IRS. Automation can streamline compliance.