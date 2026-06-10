A 1099 form is an IRS tax form documenting payments made to a business, individual, or entity that isn’t an employee. The payer is generally required to send the appropriate 1099 form to the payee by January 31, though some 1099 forms are due after that. All 1099 forms must also be filed with the IRS.

There are currently more than 20 different 1099 forms, including Form 1099-K, Form 1099-NEC, and Form 1099-MISC.

Form 1099-K reports non-W-2 income received during the year from the following:

Payment card transactions (credit, debit, or stored value cards, such as gift cards)

Third-party network transactions (payment apps or online marketplaces, including third-party payment settlement organizations)

Form 1099-NEC reports nonemployee compensation — income received for work as a consultant, freelancer, or independent contractor.

Form 1099-MISC reports income from miscellaneous sources not covered by another 1099 form, such as awards and prizes, fishing boat proceeds, and rents.