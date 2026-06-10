Following the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025, the IRS 1099-K reporting thresholds are $20,000 in aggregate payments and 200 transactions. This new legislation officially reverses an earlier requirement to lower the reporting limit to $600 for third-party settlement organizations and payment apps.
Higher reporting thresholds for Form 1099-NEC and Form 1099-MISC take effect beginning in the 2026 tax year. For 2027 and subsequent years, these reporting thresholds will be automatically adjusted annually to account for inflation.
Yes. Even if your freelance, gig, or marketplace earnings fall below the official reporting thresholds (such as the $20,000 limit for a 1099-K or the $2,000 limit for a 1099-NEC) and a company does not send you a form, you are still legally required by the IRS to report all taxable income on your tax return. Per the IRS, “You must file a tax return if you have net earnings from self-employment of $400 or more from gig work, even if it’s a side job, part-time or temporary.”
This blog post was updated on June 10, 2026.