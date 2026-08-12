Many businesses assume that because they’re already calculating sales tax through a tax engine such as Avalara AvaTax, their communications tax obligations are also covered. However, communications taxes are separate from sales taxes, and they’re often more complicated. They can include everything from traditional telecommunications taxes to relatively new VoIP and streaming taxes, public utility fees, emergency fees, and more.

Businesses relying on fragmented internal systems, generic sales tax tools, or manual reconciliation increasingly face hidden communications tax exposure that quietly compounds over time.

Many businesses don’t discover their communications tax obligations until an audit, compliance notice, acquisition, expansion into a new service offering, or jurisdictional review exposes hidden risk. By that point, the cost of noncompliance can be substantial. Audits can consume weeks of valuable staff time as teams scramble to collect records, respond to inquiries, and redirect resources away from core business initiatives. The financial impact can be even greater. A business unaware of communications tax obligations could end up owing years of uncollected taxes — with penalties and interest adding up to serious liability.