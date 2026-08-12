If you sell or enable services such as VoIP, UCaaS, messaging, streaming, wireless connectivity, internet access, communications APIs, or embedded communications functionality, you may have communications tax obligations.
Communications taxes are separate from traditional sales and use taxes and often include product-specific taxes, fees, and surcharges. Communications taxes often require specialized classification, sourcing, and compliance capabilities that go beyond standard sales tax automation.
ERPs and general tax engines are designed to process transactions and apply broad tax rules, but communications tax compliance depends on highly specialized requirements such as service classification, tax base definitions, bundling rules, geolocation-based sourcing, and exemption validation.